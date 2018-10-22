Govt to let sectoral regulators decide what constitutes critical data: Report

The Information Technology Ministry, which is in the process of drafting India's data protection laws at the moment, will likely let various sectoral regulators and administrative departments decide what constitutes personal sensitive data, The Economic Times reported.

"Every sectoral regulator will define which data is critical. For instance, health ministry can say that gene sequence is critical, while RBI may reiterate that payments data is critical," a top government official was quoted as saying by the paper.

The definition of critical data will be left to regulators and ministries. "They can mandate it later by notifying rules under the data protection Act," the official said.

All critical data will have to be stored in India only, the news daily reported. In case a sector does not have a well-defined regulator, the concerned ministry or the IT ministry will define what critical data is after consultations with stakeholders, the official reportedly said.

The lack of a sectoral regulator will not be a big hurdle, since every type of data comes under some ministry or the other, be it data related to herbs or wildlife or e-commerce, which is why the ministries concerned can take a call on it, the official said.

The draft data protection bill is likely to be tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament. While multinational companies are opposing this move, domestic companies are welcoming it.

In a letter to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that free flow of data across borders will help startups innovate and expand.

On the other hand, local companies are of the opinion that 'data localisation is critical for the local economy'.