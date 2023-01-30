English
    Govt to use emergency law to maximise coal power output: Report

    Power ministry officials will work with those involved in debt restructuring of financially stressed idle plants to make them functional, the sources said.

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    India plans to use an emergency law next month to force power plants that run on imported coal to maximise output, two government sources told Reuters on Monday, in preparation for expected record consumption this summer.

    Many Indian coal-fired plants, including those those owned by Adani Power and Tata Power in India's western Gujarat state, have not operated at full capacity in the recent years because they have found it difficult to compete with power generated from cheap domestic coal.

    Federal power ministry officials will work with those involved in debt restructuring of financially stressed power plants to make them functional, the sources said.

    The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.