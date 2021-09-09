MARKET NEWS

Govt to immediately release Rs 56,000 crore of pending tax refund dues to exporters

Piyush Goyal said that Rs 56,000 crore has been allocated by the government to be paid to exporters, including pending dues from previous years and this year.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The government on September 9 said that its is ready to immediately release Rs 56,000 crore worth of pending tax refund dues to exporters.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Rs 56,000 crore has been allocated by the government to be paid to exporters. This includes pending dues from previous years and this year.

Apart from this, the allocation includes Rs 33,000 crore for Merchandise Exports from India scheme, Rs 10,000 crore worth of claims under the Services Exports from India scheme and claims totalling Rs 5,500 crore for textile exporters under the Rebate of State and Central taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) ​and erstwhile Rosl schemes.

Overall, up to 45,000 stakeholders to be benefited, most of whom are MSMEs, Goyal said adding, a new portal to be launched for this purpose.

According to the details, the online IT portal will be enabled shortly to accept MEIS and other scrip based applications. It will be integrated with a robust mechanism set up by Ministry of Finance to monitor provisioning and disbursement of the export incentives under a budgetary framework.

However, export claims -- relating to earlier years -- will need to be filed by the exporters by December 31, 2021, beyond which they will become time barred.

The latest announced amount is over and above duty remission of Rs 12,454 crore for the RoDTEP scheme and Rs 6,946 crore for RoSCTL scheme already announced.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Piyush Goyal #Rosl scheme #tax refund dues
first published: Sep 9, 2021 05:19 pm

