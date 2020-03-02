App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to give major boost to MSME sector: Nitin Gadkari

"MSMEs account for 48 percent of the exports and employ 11 crore people. We are giving a major boost to the MSME sector...it drives the economy," Gadkari said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the Modi government was all set to give a major boost to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

He was speaking at the first-ever Bunts Star Achievers Awards 2020 instituted by the Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI).

"MSMEs account for 48 percent of the exports and employ 11 crore people. We are giving a major boost to the MSME sector...it drives the economy," Gadkari said.

Close

The MSME minister added that India needs an institute for enterprises and entrepreneurship.

related news

"We need fast decision-making and that is the hallmark of this government," he added.

He claimed that despite global economic recession, India was the fastest growing economy.

"What matters is conversion of knowledge to wealth and waste to wealth. Environment and development must go together," he said, adding that a holistic thinking was required to ensure that infrastructure development is not delayed.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda said that since the BJP-led NDA government came to power, the ease of doing business has improved to the World Bank global ranking of 63 from the earlier 134.

Gowda, a former Karnataka chief minister, also said GST has "changed the scenario".

"GST Council is an autonomous body and in the last two-and-a-half years there has not been a single incident of dissent," he said.

By 2025, Rs 100 crore worth infrastructure projects are coming up, he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:13 am

tags #Economy #India #MSME sector #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.