Govt to extend rice export curbs to ensure domestic price stability, supply: Sources

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

India banned overseas shipments of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other grades in September 2022 amid concerns over production due to below-average monsoon rainfall in key growing states.

Government does not plan to lift a ban on broken rice exports and cut a 20% tax on overseas shipments of white rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to keep a lid on domestic prices, two government sources said on Thursday.

New Delhi's rice export curbs will force buyers, especially in Asia and Africa, to pay more for the staple that has become expensive in the last few weeks.

"Rice exports didn't slow down despite the 20% export duty, and that's why we believe that there is no reason to reduce or scrap the duty," said a senior government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.