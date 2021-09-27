MARKET NEWS

Govt to extend existing foreign trade policy till March next year: Piyush Goyal

The government had earlier extended the FTP 2015-20 until September 30 this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI
September 27, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the existing foreign trade policy (FTP) will be extended till March 31 next year.

The government had earlier extended the FTP 2015-20 until September 30 this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Foreign Trade Policy provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs.

"We are notifying it today evening or tomorrow...We have decided to extend the policy until March 31 (2022)... and in the (new) financial year, we can start with the new policy," he told reporters.

He expressed hope that by that time, COVID-19 issues would be resolved.

On March 31, 2020, the government had extended the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 for one year till March 31, 2021, amid the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

Exports during April-September 21, 2021, stood at over $185 billion, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #foreign trade policy #Piyush Goyal
first published: Sep 27, 2021 07:06 pm

