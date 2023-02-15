Govt to decide on raising sugar export quota in March after assessing output estimate: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

The government will take a call next month on increasing the sugar export quota from the present 60 lakh tonnes for the current marketing year after assessing the domestic production, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

The food ministry has allowed 60 lakh tonnes of sugar exports for the current 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), which is expected to see a drop in the sugar production. India exported a record 110 lakh tonnes of sugar in the previous year.

"We have not yet taken a call. we are closely monitoring the production and we would take a call may be in March depending on what the final figures of anticipated production are," Chopra told reporters here when asked whether the government will hike the sugar export quota.

He said the sugar production is estimated to be lower in the 2022-23 marketing year because of bad weather in some producing states.

Recently, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said that sugar production is estimated to fall 5 per cent in the current marketing year to 340 lakh tonnes as more quantity of sugarcane juice is being diverted for the production of ethanol. Sugar production stood at 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

