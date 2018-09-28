App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to cut FY19 borrowing by Rs 70,000 cr, fiscal management on track: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

He further said that the reduction of Rs 70,000 crore would be managed by a mix of reducing buybacks as well as additional flows from small savings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government will cut borrowing by Rs 70,000 crore in the current financial year, indicating that India will be on the path of fiscal prudence.

Gross borrowing during October-March or second half of the financial year will be Rs 2.47 lakh crore, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on September 28.

"We don't anticipate any slippages on fiscal deficit. We believe the revenue would be as per the budget estimates. Even the expenditure programme, even after taking into account MSP (minimum support price) and Ayushman Bharat, we are on track. Therefore, there is no need to revise the fiscal deficit at all. So the fiscal deficit stays at 3.3 percent," Garg told reporters.

The fiscal deficit is a measure of how much the government borrows in a year to meet part of its spending needs. The government, every year borrows from the market to meet its yearly expenditure and interest payment obligations.

The government had borrowed Rs 2.88 lakh crore or 47 per cent of total budgeted gross borrowing during April-September, the first half of 2018-19.

In the Union Budget, gross borrowing via gilts was pegged at Rs 6.05 lakh crore and net borrowing was seen at Rs 4.62 lakh crore in 2018-19.

"Consequently our borrowing programme, which was Rs 6.05 lakh crore, was also reviewed. The net market borrowing is Rs 3.09 lakh crore as per the budget," Garg said.

He further said that the reduction of Rs 70,000 crore would be managed by a mix of reducing buybacks as well as additional flows from small savings.

Consequently, the government will be borrowing of Rs 11,000 crore per week until beginning of November and thereafter Rs 12,000 crore till March 8, when the year's borrowing programme will end.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 08:01 pm

