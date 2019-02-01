Budget 2019: Govt to convert one lakh villages into digital villages in 5 years

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said that the government will convert one lakh villages into digital villages over the next five years.

"More than 3 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) employing about 12 lakh people, are digitally delivering several services to the citizens. The Common Service Centres are expanding their services and also creating digital infrastructure in the villages, including connectivity, to convert the villages into Digital Villages. The government will make 1 lakh villages into digital villages over next five years," he said adding that India was now leading the world in consumption of mobile data.

According to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the government’s vision to make 1 lakh villages into digital villages is ambitious and will usher in the much needed digital revolution under the Digital India initiative, and will help in the last mile connectivity.

This will also bridge the rural-urban digital divide and will open avenues to jobs and employment creation.

"With more than 250 million unbanked population in the country, and 40% of bank accounts lying inactive, the creation of 1 lakh digital villages in the next 5 years, will provide digital payment companies a great opportunity to integrate this populace to a formal economy by designing simplified digital payment experience for them," said Kumar Srinivasan, CEO, of fin-tech firm MatchMove.