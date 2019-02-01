App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Deconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers
Recommended articleDeconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Govt to convert one lakh villages into digital villages in 5 years

The government’s vision to make 1 lakh villages into digital villages is ambitious and will usher in the much needed digital revolution under the Digital India initiative, and will help in the last mile connectivity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said that the government will convert one lakh villages into digital villages over the next five years.

"More than 3 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) employing about 12 lakh people, are digitally delivering several services to the citizens. The Common Service Centres are expanding their services and also creating digital infrastructure in the villages, including connectivity, to convert the villages into Digital Villages. The government will make 1 lakh villages into digital villages over next five years," he said adding that India was now leading the world in consumption of mobile data.

According to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the government’s vision to make 1 lakh villages into digital villages is ambitious and will usher in the much needed digital revolution under the Digital India initiative, and will help in the last mile connectivity.

This will also bridge the rural-urban digital divide and will open avenues to jobs and employment creation.

"With more than 250 million unbanked population in the country, and 40% of bank accounts lying inactive, the creation of 1 lakh digital villages in the next 5 years, will provide digital payment companies a great opportunity to integrate this populace to a formal economy by designing simplified digital payment experience for them," said Kumar Srinivasan, CEO, of fin-tech firm MatchMove.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #Budget #Budget 2019 #Business #Digital India #Economy #India #Startup

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.