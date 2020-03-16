App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to borrow Rs 51,000 cr more in March

According to a statement by the finance ministry, treasury bills worth Rs 25,000 crore will be auctioned on March 18 and similar amounts on March 24 and March 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

After reviewing the cash position of the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in consultation with the government raised the borrowing target from short-term securities by Rs 51,000 crore during the month. This is in line with the Revised Estimate announced by the government in the Budget 2020-21.

According to the earlier calendar, the government was to borrow Rs 24,000 crore through treasury bills of various tenure.

However, as per the revised calendar, the government will borrow Rs 75,000 crore through the treasury bills in three tranches.

Close

According to a statement by the finance ministry, treasury bills worth Rs 25,000 crore will be auctioned on March 18 and similar amounts on March 24 and March 30.

related news

The Budget 2020-21 raised the net borrowing to Rs 4.99 lakh crore from Rs 4.48 lakh crore in the Budget Estimate.

"The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India will continue to have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of treasury bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market," it said.

Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant including for reasons such as intervening holidays, it added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Finance Ministry #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.