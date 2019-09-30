Govt to borrow Rs 2.68 lakh crore in October-March; no dollar borrowing this fiscal

Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty on September 30 said that the government will be borrowing Rs 2.68 lakh crore via gilts between October to March.

The government will hold 17 weekly gilt auctions during this period, of which 15 will be worth Rs 16,000 crore each.

The government will also cap floating rate bond (FRB) issuance at 10 percent of borrowing.

None of the issuances will be in the form of dollar-denominated bonds, an idea that had been controversially mooted in the July budget, only to be put on the backburner later.

Chakraborty said the issuance of overseas bonds would require "careful calibration" before a foray could be made.

Additionally, he said that the government will borrow 6.7 percent via 1-4 year papers, 17.91 percent through 5-9 year paper and 40.67 percent through 10-14 year papers in the six months.