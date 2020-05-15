App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to amend Essential Commodities Act, deregulate edible oils, pulses, onions, potato

Agriculture food stuffs including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onion, and potato to be deregulated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image- PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image- PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced that the government will amend the Essential Commodities Act. This will be done in order to enable better price realisation for farmers and to make the agriculture sector competitive.

Agriculture foodstuffs including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onion, and potato will be deregulated. Stock limit will be imposed under very exceptional circumstances like national calamities, famine with a surge in prices, FM Sitharaman said. She added that no such stock limit shall apply to processors or value chain participants, subject to their installed capacity or to any exporter subject to the export demand.

This act, which was enacted in 1955, was very important at the time since food shortages were common back then, the finance minister said.

The announcement was made by FM Sitharaman as part of the third tranche of measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus packaged. The 11 measures detailed today were focussed on agriculture and allied sectors. While eight of these were aimed at strengthening infrastructure, capacities, storage and building better logistics, three of them were related to governance and administrative reforms.

In her media addresses on May 13 and May 14, the finance minister had laid out the first and second tranche of measures under the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan.

First Published on May 15, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

50% subsidy on transportation, storage of perishable farm produce under Top to Total scheme worth Rs 500 crore

Here are the key highlights from FM Sitharaman's press briefing on third tranche of economic measures

China uses trade as weapon to silence coronavirus criticism

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

