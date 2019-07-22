App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt targets to add 1.3 crore income tax filers this fiscal

There were 8.44 crore taxpayers in Assessment Year 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has set a target of adding 1.3 crore income tax filers in the current financial year against 1.1 crore new filers last year, Parliament was informed on July 22.

There were 8.44 crore taxpayers in Assessment Year 2018-19. This included persons who filed a return of income for Assessment Year 2018-19 as well as persons who did not file a return of income but in whose case tax has been deducted at source during Financial Year 2017-18.

"The Government has fixed a target of adding 1.3 crore new income tax return filers during the current financial year as against 1.1 crore new filer added during FY 2018-19," Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Close

For achieving this target, various measures are being taken including identification of potential non-filers through centralized Non-filer Monitoring System (NMS), formulation of region-specific strategies for identifying potential non-filers, issue of statutory notices to enforce compliance, simplification in income-tax returns and filing process to encourage voluntary filing, etc.

In a reply to a separate question, Thakur said 46,13,91,168 Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) have been allotted as on July 30, 2019.

Further, there are around 30,618 PAN-TIN (Tax Identification Number) facilitation centres all over India.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Anurag Thakur #Business #Economy #income tax filing #India #Lok Sabha

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.