App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt taking steps to reduce country's dependence on imports of antibiotic raw materials

As per the information received from the port offices of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), it stood at 12,006.11 metric tonne (MT) for 2018 and 5,591.44 MT in 2017, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said in a reply in the House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The quantity of raw materials imported for the formulation of antibiotic medicines was reduced to 11,230.50 metric tonne in 2019, as the government has undertaken various steps to promote the production in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

As per the information received from the port offices of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), it stood at 12,006.11 metric tonne (MT) for 2018 and 5,591.44 MT in 2017, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said in a reply in the House.

"The policies formulated by Government from time to time are designed to minimize country's dependence on imports and to give fillip to indigenous manufacturing," he added.

Close

In this direction, the government has withdrawn exemption of customs duty on certain categories of bulk drugs/ APIs, which are used in the manufacturing of some of the antibiotics, to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers, Gowda said.

related news

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has formulated a scheme, namely 'Assistance to bulk drug industry for common facility centre', for providing assistance to bulk drug segment in any upcoming bulk drug park promoted by state governments/ state corporations, he added.

"An inter-ministerial task force was also constituted under the chairmanship of the Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilizers on April 18, 2018 to formulate a roadmap for enhanced production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in the country," Gowda said.

Ministry of health and family welfare and CDSCO have also various measures to encourage indigenous manufacturing of drugs, he added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #antibiotic raw materials #Economy #imports #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.