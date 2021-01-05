MARKET NEWS

Govt taking steps to make India manufacturing, export powerhouse: Anurag Thakur

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Image: Wikipedia/Government of India

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Monday the central government is making efforts to turn India into a manufacturing and export powerhouse. Speaking at an event organised by direct taxes professionals here, Thakur said manufacturing will now be broad-based in the country.

”The government is taking requisite steps to make India a powerhouse for manufacturing and exports. Now, the manufacturing sector will be broad-based. We are expanding the domestic manufacturing base and diversifying international trade,” he said. He said the post-COVID world will be different and businesses have to adjust to disruptions.

”Nature of global economy has changed where multilateral negotiations have shifted to bilateral deals, the minister said. Talking about agriculture reforms which have met with protests from the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, Thakur said, ”The Congress under UPA wanted to do it. But it did not have the courage… We are trying to do whatever possible (about the protests).
TAGS: #Economy #India
first published: Jan 5, 2021 08:12 am

