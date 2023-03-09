English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Govt taking steps to ensure adequate power supply during summer

    India's power ministry on Thursday said it has taken several steps to ensure adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months, as surging power demand in the country has raised concerns of power cuts.

    Reuters
    March 09, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
    Power

    Power

    India's power ministry on Thursday said it has taken several steps to ensure adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months, as surging power demand in the country has raised concerns of power cuts.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #electricity #India #power
    first published: Mar 9, 2023 11:26 am