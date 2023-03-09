Govt taking steps to ensure adequate power supply during summer
India's power ministry on Thursday said it has taken several steps to ensure adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months, as surging power demand in the country has raised concerns of power cuts.
Reuters
March 09, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
Power
India's power ministry on Thursday said it has taken several steps to ensure adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months, as surging power demand in the country has raised concerns of power cuts.