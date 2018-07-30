App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt taking steps to ease crude oil import cost: Dharmendra Pradhan

Besides, efforts are on for increasing domestic production of oil and gas, capitalising untapped potential in bio-fuels and other alternate fuels, and implementing measures for refinery process improvements, Pradhan said during the Question Hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Government is taking various measures, including focusing on biofuels, to ease the cost of crude oil import, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today.

He told the Lok Sabha that the government is focusing on biofuels such as first and second generation ethanol, biodiesel and bio-CNG as part of efforts for "import reduction, environmental benefits and increased income to farmers".

Besides, efforts are on for increasing domestic production of oil and gas, capitalising untapped potential in bio-fuels and other alternate fuels, and implementing measures for refinery process improvements, Pradhan said during the Question Hour.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister also said the government has notified the National Policy on Biofuels 2018, which allows use of damaged food grains for production of ethanol for blending with petrol.

"There is also a provision to allow surplus food grains for ethanol production during the surplus phase as decided by the National Biofuel Coordination Committee," Pradhan said.

Multiple sources have to be there for energy, he said, adding the government continues to modulate the effective price of domestic LPG supplies to domestic consumers under the Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG.

"The domestic price of LPG in the country is based on international price of LPG (ie. Saudi contract price) and is not linked to the cost of crude oil," the minister said.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #import #oil

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.