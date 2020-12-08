PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt takes another shot at Pawan Hans privatisation

The terms of the proposed privatisation remain largely unchanged from the previous attempt. The government of India and ONGC Ltd will sell their entire stake in the unlisted company. ONGC holds a 49 per cent stake in Pawan Hans, with the rest being held by the centre.

Arup Roychoudhury
Dec 8, 2020 / 01:41 PM IST
Pawan Hans helicopter carrying police patrols over violence-hit area of Lalgarh

Pawan Hans helicopter carrying police patrols over violence-hit area of Lalgarh

The Finance Ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management on December 8 issued a fresh request for proposal (RFP) to invite bids for the planned privatisation of state-owned helicopter services operator Pawan Hans, the second such attempt in three years.

The terms of the proposed privatisation remain largely unchanged from the previous attempt. The government of India and ONGC will sell their entire stake in the unlisted company. ONGC holds a 49 percent stake in Pawan Hans, with the rest being held by the centre.

Also, just like last time, Rohini Heliport in New Delhi, which is one of Pawan Hans’ prime assets, will be demerged from the company, with plans to monetize it separately.

As per the new timeline, the last date of submission of expressions of interest by bidders is January 19, 2021. Shortlisted bidders will be informed by February 17. However, like most other recent proposed privatisation transactions, these dates could be extended.

“The GOI has ‘in-principle’ decided to disinvest its entire equity shareholding in PHL by way of strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control. ONGC has also decided to offer it’s entire shareholding of 49 per cent in PHL to the successful bidder at the same discovered price per share and on same terms & conditions as agreed by the GOI,” the new RFP said.

Close

Related stories

SBI Capital Markets is the transaction advisor for the deal.

“The heliport at Rohini shall not form part of the proposed transaction and will be demerged from PHL. Demerger process of Rohini Heliport from PHL is underway,” the RFP stated

Pawan Hans operates a fleet of 42 heavy, medium and light helicopters. Apart from providing oilfield transportation services to ONGC, it also runs scheduled routes in mountainous states and Andaman and Nicobar islands. Its fleet is also deployed in search and rescue, relief, and internal security operations.
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #aviation #divestment #Finance Ministry #Pawan Hans #privatization
first published: Dec 8, 2020 01:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.