Govt takes another shot at Pawan Hans privatisation

Pawan Hans helicopter carrying police patrols over violence-hit area of Lalgarh

The Finance Ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management on December 8 issued a fresh request for proposal (RFP) to invite bids for the planned privatisation of state-owned helicopter services operator Pawan Hans, the second such attempt in three years.

The terms of the proposed privatisation remain largely unchanged from the previous attempt. The government of India and ONGC will sell their entire stake in the unlisted company. ONGC holds a 49 percent stake in Pawan Hans, with the rest being held by the centre.

Also, just like last time, Rohini Heliport in New Delhi, which is one of Pawan Hans’ prime assets, will be demerged from the company, with plans to monetize it separately.

As per the new timeline, the last date of submission of expressions of interest by bidders is January 19, 2021. Shortlisted bidders will be informed by February 17. However, like most other recent proposed privatisation transactions, these dates could be extended.

“The GOI has ‘in-principle’ decided to disinvest its entire equity shareholding in PHL by way of strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control. ONGC has also decided to offer it’s entire shareholding of 49 per cent in PHL to the successful bidder at the same discovered price per share and on same terms & conditions as agreed by the GOI,” the new RFP said.

SBI Capital Markets is the transaction advisor for the deal.

“The heliport at Rohini shall not form part of the proposed transaction and will be demerged from PHL. Demerger process of Rohini Heliport from PHL is underway,” the RFP stated

Pawan Hans operates a fleet of 42 heavy, medium and light helicopters. Apart from providing oilfield transportation services to ONGC, it also runs scheduled routes in mountainous states and Andaman and Nicobar islands. Its fleet is also deployed in search and rescue, relief, and internal security operations.