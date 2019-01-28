App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt studying NITI Aayog's area-based package for distressed farmers: Report

Under the area-based income compensation scheme, farmers would be paid the difference between the actual price they receive and the government’s minimum support price

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government is considering a NITI Aayog proposal for distressed farmers, which will have a minimum impact on the exchequer and be least ‘market-distortionary’, the Business Standard reported.

Sources told the newspaper that this model will allow free play of market forces and not impact exports as compensation will be paid directly to farmers.

As per the proposed area-based income compensation scheme, farmers would be paid the difference between the actual price they receive and the government-mandated minimum support price (MSP). The compensation, the report suggests, will be determined on a per acre basis by using district-level estimates of marketable surplus and prices in the harvest season.

Payout will be different for each district and could be easily implemented using daily price data from the government’s agmarket.nic.in portal. Farmers could also be compensated for past losses using this method as the portal has price data for the past several months as well, the report said.

related news

The debacle in the recently held state elections -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- due to the farm distress is forcing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre to consider a relief package.

However, the proposal has two drawbacks. One, it will only be applicable in districts where government procurement for public distribution system (PDS) is in operation as prices in such places are closer to MSP. Two, the payout will only be applicable to those crops for which the Centre declares MSP, the report suggests.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 10:08 am

tags #Economy #farm distress #NITI Aayog

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.