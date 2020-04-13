App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt starts call centre to coordinate inter-state transportation of agri commodities

The ministry said call centre executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details along-with the help needed to concerned state government officials for resolution of the issues, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Centre on Monday said it has started an all-India level call centre for addressing the transportation problems being faced in inter-state movement of both perishable and non-perishable agricultural commodities. The All India Agri Transport Call Centre is accessible from numbers: 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers can be called from any mobile or landline phones, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

"Truck drivers, traders, retailers, transporters or any other stakeholders who are facing problems in inter-state movement of above commodities, may seek help by calling at the Call Centre," it said.

The ministry said call centre executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details along-with the help needed to concerned state government officials for resolution of the issues, it added.

Close

The move will help facilitate smooth movement of agriculture commodities to mandis and industries engaged in manufacturing essential items, which are exempted from the lockdown rule.

related news

The Centre had received several complaints from the industry that trucks were being stopped by the police at borders due to non-clarity of exemption rules at the ground level.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Agriculture Ministry #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.