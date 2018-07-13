App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt signs MoUs worth Rs 455 crore at textile conclave

During the conclave, organised in Ludhiana today, MoUs worth Rs 455.34 crore were signed between the state government and nine prominent industries, Arora added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The one-day Punjab Apparel and Textile Conclave proved to be beneficial for boosting investment in the state, as the government signed pacts worth Rs 455.34 crore, Minister for Industries Sunder Sham Arora said today.

These industries are associated with technical textile, composite hosiery, spinning garments manufacturing, fabric knitting, apparel manufacturing, spinning, knitting, fabrics, readymade garments, auto parts, and pipe manufacturing, an official release said.

While urging the industrialists to invest in Punjab, Arora said that Capt Amarinder Singh led Punjab government is committed for the welfare of industrialists.

The minister said that for boosting investment in the state, a single window system has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner's Offices, where approval for investment of up to Rs 10 crore will be granted in a hassle free and transparent manner.

While interacting with industrialists from Ludhiana as well as other parts of the state, Arora stated that the Punjab government has a positive approach towards industries and was providing them congenial atmosphere to flourish.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 08:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Textile

