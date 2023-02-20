 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt sets up committee to monitor impact of rise in temperature on wheat crop

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

The government on Monday said it has set up a committee to monitor the impact of rise in temperature on the wheat crop.

The move comes amid a forecast by the National Crop Forecast Centre (NCFC) that maximum temperature in major wheat producing areas barring Madhya Pradesh was higher-than-average of the last seven years during the first week of February.

Even the Met Department has projected above-normal temperature in Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in next two days.

Speaking to reporters, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said, "We have set up a committee to monitor the situation arising due to increase in temperature on the wheat crop." The committee will issue advisories to farmers on adopting micro irrigation, he said.