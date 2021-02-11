Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional gross expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore

The government on Thursday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of Rs 6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants. The proposals involve net cash outgo of Rs 4.13 lakh crore while the remaining amount will be matched by savings of ministries or enhanced receipts.

The approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 6,28,379.99 crore, according to the document placed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 4,12,653.48 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/ Departments or by enhanced receipts/ recoveries aggregates to Rs 2,15,725 crore," it said.

The government has sought Rs 3,04,557.83 crore for the Department of Food and Public Distribution, including for food subsidy, subsidy to sugar mills, and extending soft loans to sugar mills. Further, Rs 49,112.42 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous urea (Rs 36,112.80 crore) and import of urea subsidies (Rs 12,999.62 crore).

As per the document, Rs 15,485.88 crore will be for meeting expenditure under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan 3.0 towards payment for indigenous P&K subsidy (Rs 9,722.53 crore), imported P&K subsidy (Rs 5,719.37 crore) and city compost (Rs 43.98 crore). According to the document, Rs 1,22,208 crore will be for providing loans to state governments through issue of debt under special window under back to back loan to states in lieu of GST compensation shortfall and under special assistance as loan to states for capital expenditure.

An amount of Rs 20,466.50 crore will be for capital outlay on defence services.