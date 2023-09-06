Govt seeks additional natural gas volumes to boost power generation

India is seeking additional volumes of natural gas and has asked utilities to expedite completion of power plant maintenance, as the country takes emergency steps to arrest electricity outages, according to a government note seen by Reuters.

The power ministry is advising states to expedite commissioning of all new power plants and operate gas-fired plants at full capacity, the note said.

"In order to cater to the high demand situation, all available resources in the grid are being harnessed. It is pertinent to mention that the entire onus of meeting non-solar hours demand falls upon the coal fired generation," the note said.