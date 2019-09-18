App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt scraps 5% import duty on open cell TV panel

In a late night notification on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said "open cell, (15.6 inch and above), for use in the manufacture of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Light Emitting Diode (LED) TV panel", would attract nil duty.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TCL X4 65X4US 4K QLED Smart TV is India's first budget QLED TV

In a bid to boost domestic manufacturing, the government has removed 5 per cent custom duty imposed on import of open cell TV panel, which are used in the manufacturing of LED TVs. The move would also help to reduce the price of TV panel by around three per cent.

Besides, the government has also waived custom duty on import of Chip on Film, Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) and Cell (glass board/ substrate), which are used to manufacture open cell TV panels.

Earlier, on June 30, 2017, the government had imposed a custom duty of 5 per cent on import of such panel.

Several TV makers including the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association had opposed it and had requested the government to waive it.

Open cell panel is an important part of TV manufacturing and cover more than half cost of the unit.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Economy #India

