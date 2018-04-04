App
Apr 04, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt saves Rs 83,000 cr due to DBT scheme: NITI CEO

India need to move forward aggressively and radically on this front but under strong privacy law, he said at an NCAER event here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Making a strong pitch for digitization, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said the government has been able to save Rs 83,000 crore through direct benefit transfer scheme.

He said that advantages of digitization are so enormous in making India a progressive, effective society.

"The linkage of Aadhar and DBT has helped government save close Rs 83,000 crore. We have linked 437 scheme under DBT. We have knocked off 2.7 crore fake ration card," he said.

Besides, PFMS has been very an efficient and effective tool for monitoring of government funds, he said.

tags #Amitabh Kant #Economy #India #NITI Aayog

