you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt rolls out 6th tranche of gold bonds; fixes issue price at Rs 3,835 per gram

Government has fixed the issue price at Rs 3,835 per gram with settlement date as October 30, according to a finance ministry statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government on Monday rolled out the sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds to cash in on Dhanteras buying spree. The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2019-20 - Series VI will close for subscription on the day of Dhanteras that is October 25.

Government has fixed the issue price at Rs 3,835 per gram with settlement date as October 30, according to a finance ministry statement.

Further, the government has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram for investors applying online and making payment for the purchase of the bond through digital mode.

"For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 3,785 per gram of gold," the finance ministry said.

related news

In view of the ongoing festive season, which ends with Diwali later this month, the government issued the previous Series V of the SGB scheme earlier this month.

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective of reducing demand for physical gold and shifting a part of domestic savings, used for purchase of the yellow metal, into financial savings.

Under the scheme, bonds are denominated in units of one gram of gold and multiples thereof. Minimum investment in the bonds is one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 500 gram per person per fiscal year (April-March).

The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal.

with PTI inputs

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Economy #gold bonds #India #tranche

