Govt recovered Rs 3 trillion of bad loans in 3 years: Rajeev Kumar, Banking Secretary

The government on February 28 said that banking sector witnessed a recovery of Rs 2.98 lakh crore between 2015 and 2018. Of this, Rs 98,000 crore was recovered during the two quarters of 2018-19.

Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, said that banks have improved recovery every year with Rs 98,493 crore being recovered in FY 19 (Apr-Dec), Rs 77,563 crore being recovered during FY18, Rs 61,930 crore being recovered during FY17 and Rs 48,999 crore being recovered during FY16.

Speaking at the Indian Banks’ Association event in Delhi, Kumar said that the provisioning coverage ratio has also improved over the years, from 3.9 percent in FY17 to 6.1 percent in FY19 (Apr-Dec).

He said that the recovery from accounts of small and medium enterprises was Rs 21,000 crore during the period.

“For the last two-three quarters, NPA curve has gone down… We have recovered close to Rs 3 lakh crore over the years,” Arun Jaitley, union finance minister, said.

He said that the reason why NPAs were not going up was due to “truthful disclosure” of asset quality by all the banks.

“It (fall in NPA) was because of the RBI which had asked for truthful provisioning of the assets, no matter how bitter or painful it was,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India had started asset quality review (AQR) in 2015 to assess various loan assets in the books of banks. During 2015 (August-November), the RBI inspected books of various banks to check the classification of asset quality. The focus of the RBI was much larger borrowers in this review.

The review has been done ever since to check the asset quality of the banks which led to spurt in the number of NPA accounts.

The RBI had also asked for timely classification of bad loans under it contentious February 12 (2018) circular, where it asked banks to start resolution process of assets, within a day, in case the account defaults on payment.

The government, banks and corporates had strongly lobbied against the order as it could lead to increased bad loans in the books and more provisioning.

Jaitley lauded Insolvency and bankruptcy Code (IBC) specifically that led to resolution of many large scale NPA cases.

“IBC has been a success story… All the institutions have played a great role. While the parliament helped to clear the Bill on time, NCLT and NCALT have been trying to do their best…” the finance minister said.

State Bank of India chairman, Rajnish Kumar, too said that resolution of cases through NCLT and IBC helped to make huge recoveries.

“There are many cases under NCLT, and as soon as the cases under adjudication are over, we will get more recovery,” he said.

The NPAs were close to Rs 10 lakh crore at the end of March 2018, of these over Rs 9.62 lakh crore were in PSBs.

NPAs, however, have shown negative trend in FY19 and have reduced by Rs 23,860 crore between April-September 2018.