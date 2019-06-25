App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt, RBI closely monitoring rupee exchange rate: Nirmala Sitharaman

The rupee has depreciated from Rs 60.50 to a dollar in 2013-14 to Rs 69.74 to a dollar in April-December of 2018-19, the minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are closely monitoring the rupee exchange rate against the dollar on an on-going basis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said June 25.

The rupee has depreciated from Rs 60.50 to a dollar in 2013-14 to Rs 69.74 to a dollar in April-December of 2018-19, the minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The government and Reserve Bank of India are closely monitoring the emerging external position including exchange rate of the rupee on an on-going basis and are calibrating policies or regulations to support robust macroeconomic outcome," she said.

Close

The rupee closed at 69.36 to a dollar on Tuesday.

related news

Inward remittances from Indians residing abroad stood at $58.31 billion in April-December 2018-19, against $69.12 billion in the full financial year 2017-18.

It was $61.29 billion in 2016-17, $65.59 billion in 2015-16, $69.81 billion in 2014-15 and $69.63 billion in 2013-14.

Sitharaman said as per the latest annual report of the home ministry, over Rs 15,000 crore and over Rs 20,000 crore was received in 2016-17 and 2015-16 under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. "No reason has been stated for the decline in the foreign contribution in the report".

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.