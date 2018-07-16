App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt, pvt sectors should work together for skill development: Dharmendra Pradhan

"It is imperative that the government and the private sector works hand in hand to ensure a successful skilled ecosystem," Pradhan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government and private sectors should work in tandem to build a proper skilled ecosystem as India is collaborating with Japan, Germany and other countries for effective training of youth, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"It is imperative that the government and the private sector works hand in hand to ensure a successful skilled ecosystem," Pradhan said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of an event, marking the 3rd anniversary celebration of Skill India Mission, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, observed globally on July 15.

"We are also partnering with countries like Japan, Germany and UAE to ensure global opportunities of training and employment for India's youth," the Union Skill Development minister said.

K P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "Under the Skill India Mission, we are able to annually skill, reskill, or upskill close to 1 crore youth in the country just under central government programs."

"It is also being positively supplemented by state and industry efforts towards equipping the youth with the market relevant skill sets." Krishnan added.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 08:02 am

tags #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.