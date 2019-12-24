Govt puts national minimum wage plan on backburner: Report

The labour ministry has decided to go slow on rollout of the national minimum wage plan amid criticism over the proposed reform, Mint reports. “It is not a priority right now. There are challenges at hand both at the micro and macro levels for us,” an official told the publication.

Under the wage code, the current voluntary floor wage is Rs 176, which is not legally binding.

There are three major challenges with placing a national minimum wage, an official told the paper. Workers have expressed opposition to the marginal hike, while employers have said it will raise their costs.

There is also a bill tabled in Parliament in July that proposes a minimum wage for parents.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A labour ministry panel had recommended a daily minimum wage of Rs 375, or Rs 9,750 per month. Currently, the minimum wage is calculated based on the assumption of a four-member family – husband, wife and two children.

“This aspect needs some discussion before it is made part of the minimum wage calculation," an official told the paper.