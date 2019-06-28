App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt puts in place payment security mechanism for discoms to buy power

The power ministry has made it mandatory for discoms to open and maintain adequate letter of credit (LC) as payment security mechanism under power purchase agreements (PPAs) for buying electricity from generating firms from August 1, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a big relief to the stressed power sector, the government June 28 approved the proposal for implementation of a payment security mechanism for purchase of electricity by distribution companies from generating firms.

The power ministry has made it mandatory for discoms to open and maintain adequate letter of credit (LC) as payment security mechanism under power purchase agreements (PPAs) for buying electricity from generating firms from August 1, 2019.

"R K Singh, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy (IC) and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, in a major decision has approved the proposal to make it mandatory for distribution licencees to open and maintain adequate letter of credit as payment security mechanism under power purchase agreements," a power ministry statement said.

Close

The independent power producers have been demanding to put place a payment security mechanism to reduce stress in the sector. The high-level committee headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha also recommend putting in place a payment security mechanism for generating firms.

related news

On the decision, Singh said in the statement, "This will change the system and the sector will become viable."

The PPAs have the provision regarding maintenance of adequate payment security mechanism mainly in the form of letters of credit by the distribution licensees/ procurers of power. A robust payment security system requires adequacy and validity of letter of credit to cover the payments due on account of drawal of power, it said.

The statement further said the Electricity Act 2003 provides that the regional load despatch Centre shall be responsible for optimum scheduling and despatch of electricity within the region, in accordance with the contracts entered into with the licensees or the generating companies operating in the region.

The state load despatch centre shall be responsible for optimum scheduling and despatch of electricity within a state, in accordance with the contracts entered into with the licensees or the generating companies operating in that state.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #R K Singh

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.