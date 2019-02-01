App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Budget 2019: Big relief for aam aadmi! FM Goyal doubles income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt proposes to raise TDS on interest income to Rs 40,000

The proposal will benefit senior citizens and small depositors who depend upon income from interest on deposits in banks and post offices, he said while presenting Budget 2019-20.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday proposed to increase the limit for tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per annum.

The proposal will benefit senior citizens and small depositors who depend upon income from interest on deposits in banks and post offices, he said while presenting Budget 2019-20.

Under the current norms, they are required to seek refund on tax deducted on interest income beyond Rs 10,000 per annum.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

