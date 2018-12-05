Govt procures pulses, oilseeds worth Rs 44,142 cr from farmers in last 4 years

The government has procured pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 44,142 crore at minimum support prices from farmers in the four years to 2018-19, the agriculture ministry said.

It had undertaken various interventions to boost the production of pulses and oilseeds during the last four and a half years to achieve self-sufficiency in the country, a release from the ministry said.

India reported production of 25.23 million tonnes (MT) of pulses during FY 2017-18 against 14.66 MT in FY 2009-10, an increase of 72.10 per cent, it added.

Similarly, production of oilseeds increased from 24.88 MT to 31.3 MT during corresponding period, registering an increase of 25.80 per cent.

"Further, the government's decision to create buffer stock of pulses has also led to the increase of pulses production in the country," the statement said.

It added that the steps to "raise Minimum Support Price to 1.5 times of cost of production undertaken this year" will further encourage the farmers to grow more pulses and oilseeds.

"It is notable that during five years from 2009-10 to 2013-14, only a quantity of 7.28 lakh MT of pulses and oilseeds valuing Rs 3,117.38 crore was procured at MSP whereas during the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19, a quantity of 93.97 lakh MT of pulses and oilseeds valuing Rs 44,142.50 crore were procured at MSP by government," it added.

Procurement of 78.84 Lakh MT amounting to Rs 35,800 crore alone has been contributed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it added.