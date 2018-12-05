App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2018 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt procures pulses, oilseeds worth Rs 44,142 cr from farmers in last 4 years

It had undertaken various interventions to boost the production of pulses and oilseeds during the last four and a half years to achieve self-sufficiency in the country, a release from the ministry said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government has procured pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 44,142 crore at minimum support prices from farmers in the four years to 2018-19, the agriculture ministry said.

It had undertaken various interventions to boost the production of pulses and oilseeds during the last four and a half years to achieve self-sufficiency in the country, a release from the ministry said.

India reported production of 25.23 million tonnes (MT) of pulses during FY 2017-18 against 14.66 MT in FY 2009-10, an increase of 72.10 per cent, it added.

Similarly, production of oilseeds increased from 24.88 MT to 31.3 MT during corresponding period, registering an increase of 25.80 per cent.

related news

"Further, the government's decision to create buffer stock of pulses has also led to the increase of pulses production in the country," the statement said.

It added that the steps to "raise Minimum Support Price to 1.5 times of cost of production undertaken this year" will further encourage the farmers to grow more pulses and oilseeds.

"It is notable that during five years from 2009-10 to 2013-14, only a quantity of 7.28 lakh MT of pulses and oilseeds valuing Rs 3,117.38 crore was procured at MSP whereas during the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19, a quantity of 93.97 lakh MT of pulses and oilseeds valuing Rs 44,142.50 crore were procured at MSP by government," it added.

Procurement of 78.84 Lakh MT amounting to Rs 35,800 crore alone has been contributed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it added.
First Published on Dec 5, 2018 09:02 am

tags #Economy #farmers #government #India #Pulses

most popular

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Tata Harrier: Premium SUV set to launch, find out features and other details here

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

Slideshow | Brokerages have 'buy' rating on these 6 stocks, target 7-33% return

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

2018 LA Auto Show: Electric cars and gas-powered SUVs, check out these 10 motoring marvels

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.