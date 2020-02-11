App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Delhi
AAP : 58
BJP+ : 12

Need 24 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt plans uniform fishing law in exclusive economic zone

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying P C Sarangi also told Lok Sabha that the government is seriously contemplating setting up a platform for fish exports that would eliminate middlemen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government on Tuesday said it is considering a uniform fishing law for sustainable development and management of fisheries in the exclusive economic zone of the country.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying P C Sarangi also told Lok Sabha that the government is seriously contemplating setting up a platform for fish exports that would eliminate middlemen.

Total fish production in the country stood at 134.22 lakh tonnes in 2018-19, as per government data. In accordance with the recommendation of the National Policy on Marine Fisheries, 2017, the government is "considering a uniform fishing law for sustainable development and management of fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone of India", according to a written reply.

Close

The reply was given by Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh. Territorial waters, that are up to 12 nautical miles from the baseline, come under the jurisdiction of respective coastal states and Union Territories. Waters from 12 to 200 nautical miles fall under EEZ.

related news

At least three members from Kerala raised issues related to fishermen during the Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to call a meeting of members from coastal areas to discuss issues. Sarangi also said the government is seriously contemplating a platform for exporting fish without middlemen and that revolutionary steps are being taken to increase income of fish farmers.

During the Question Hour, Sarangi informed the House that advisories are continuously issued to fish farmers and exporters, among others, that they should not use hazardous chemicals for preserving fish.

His reply came to a query by BJP member Maneka Gandhi on steps being taken by the government against use of formalin to preserve fish. She also flagged excessive use of antibiotics for growing shrimps.

The ministry is also planning to upgrade the physical infrastructure for pisiculture in the country and is implementing various schemes/programmes for development of fisheries, including creation of infrastructure, as per the written reply.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #economic zone #Economy #government #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.