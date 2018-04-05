Govt plans to widen roads in North East states to improve connectivity with Bangladesh, Myanmar

To improve connectivity with neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar, the government will widen roads in the North-East region of the country, Parliament was informed today.

With the improvement in road infrastructure, the socio-economic condition of the people living in the region is also expected to get better, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

To a question whether the government has plans of road-widening in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya, Manipur and and Mizoram to improve connectivity with Bangladesh and Mayanmar, he replied in affirmative.

"Yes," he said adding that "improvement in the socio-economic condition of people in the region is expected from the panned improvement of these roads."

According to the details of 'road widening projects' provided by the minister, the work on Imphal-Moreh section of NH-39 in Manipur and another section Shangshak to Namphisa are also on the plan.

In Meghalaya, plan is to improve Shillong-Dawki section of NH-40 Tura-Dalu section of NH-51. Besides, Baghmara-Rongra-Mahdeo-Ranikor and a section from Assam-Meghalaya border to Dalu via Baghmara will also be developed.