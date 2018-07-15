App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt plans to simplify companies law, says Piyush Goyal

Goyal, who is also the corporate affairs minister, said that the former Congress-led government had imposed many such provisions and now the government wants to amend the law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Centre is looking at simplify the companies law to provide relief to businesses. At a meeting with businessmen here, he said the government is of the view that they should not face legal problems and prosecution except for matters of serious nature.

Goyal, who is also the corporate affairs minister, said that the former Congress-led government had imposed many such provisions and now the government wants to amend the law.

Terming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) an “honest system”, Goyal said that businesses will feel in the time to come that they have become a part of an honest system for taxation.

The minister also assured them that ease of filing tax returns, ease of assessment and other such issues will be discussed in the next GST council meeting.

He sought suggestions on GST from them in the meeting which was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.