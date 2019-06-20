App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt plans to exempt electric vehicles from registration fees

The proposed amendment applies to all categories of vehicles - two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative image
In a series of measures to boost the sale of electric vehicles in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has initiated steps to provide for differential registration fees under Cental Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

The amendment proposes to exempt Battery Operated Vehicles  from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark, the statement said.

Approval of this amendment would exempt electric vehicles of registration charges. The proposed amendment applies to all categories of vehicles - two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers.

The draft notification was issued on June 18 to seek inputs from stakeholders.

While the government has been working with the NITI Aayog to implement policies to shift to electric vehicles by 2030, the automative industry has asked for a more realistic timeline.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has stated that measures will be taken after consultation with stakeholders but eventually there has to be a shift to electric vehicles.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Business #electric vehicles

