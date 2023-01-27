English
    Govt plans to classify clean activities, technologies under a new policy: Report

    The renewable energy ministry and the finance ministry are working on the draft policy. Neither ministry responded to queries from Reuters.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    India is working on a policy to classify economic activities and technologies into sustainable and non-sustainable categories to help investors looking for green projects, three government officials say.

    Under the proposal, similar to the Green Taxonomy pioneered by the European Union (EU), the government will certify sustainable activities, which it hopes will attract more funds and give investors an extra layer of comfort, said the three government officials, who did not want to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

    The renewable energy ministry and the finance ministry are working on the draft policy. Neither ministry responded to queries from Reuters.

    The officials said the draft framework is the first step in a long process of identifying sustainable projects and phasing out others.