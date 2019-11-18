Govt plans strategic stake sales in 28 state-run companies: Anurag Thakur

The government has so far raised Rs 173.64 billion ($2.43 billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year's target of Rs 1.05 trillion, the minister said in a written reply in the lower house of parliament.
India's cabinet has given 'in-principle' approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India, Minister state (MoS) for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 01:32 pm