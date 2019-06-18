Govt plans entity to screen and rate commercial borrowers: Report

The Centre is considering the establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to monitor, screen, and rate commercial borrowers, as per an Economic Times report.

One of the initiatives the new government will work on in its first 100 days, the SPV, similar to the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) will form a database compiling information from public sector banks (PSBs).

The entity will be tasked with operating the complex state and central tax systems on a single platform and will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse the data collected, the paper noted.

GSTNs are non-profit, non-government private companies, in which the Centre holds 24.5 percent equity; state governments and the empowered committee of state finance ministers hold 24.5 percent; and the remaining 51 percent is held by non-government financial institutions.

KV Subramanian who is Chief Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry told the paper it was too early to comment, and Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The government is also mulling change in banking laws to keep a check on loan evergreening, it added.