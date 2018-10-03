App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt plans Bharat-22 ETF listing on an overseas exchange

After the government decides on an overseas listing, the investment bankers would assess investor demand and a final call would then be taken on which stock exchange the ETF is to be listed, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is planning to list Bharat-22 ETF on an overseas stock exchange to unlock its value and raise foreign capital. The government has already raised Rs 22,900 crore through two tranches of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the domestic markets.

“There have been some initial discussions on whether Bharat-22 ETF can tap the overseas markets,” an official told PTI.

After the government decides on an overseas listing, the investment bankers would assess investor demand and a final call would then be taken on which stock exchange the ETF is to be listed, the official said.

Launched in 2017-18 fiscal, the Bharat 22 ETF, consist of 16 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), three PSU banks and three private sector companies — ITC, L&T and Axis Bank — where Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) holds stake.

related news

“Bharat-22 ETF basket is diversified and there should be investor demand in overseas market,” the official added.

The state-owned companies or PSUs that are part of the new Bharat ETF-22 include ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco.

The other central public sector enterprises on the list are Bharat Electronics, Engineers India, NBCC, NTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, GAIL, PGCIL and NLC India. Only three public sector banks -- SBI, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda -- figure in the Bharat-22 index.

The official said the ETF route is a safer mode of disinvestment as it shields investors against stock market volatility.

Currently, Indian companies can list abroad through American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts.

Through the first tranche of Bharat-22 ETF the government had raised Rs 14,500 crore in November 2017. While, through the second tranche in June 2018, it mopped up Rs 8,400 crore.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:53 pm

tags #Bharat 22 ETF #Economy #government

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.