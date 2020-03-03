App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt pegs 18% lower sugar output to 26.3 MT for 2019-20

The decline in sugar production is due to fall in the production of sugarcane mainly in the major sugar-producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, due to drought in some parts and heavy rains and floods in some other parts of these states, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government on March 3 said the country's total sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 percent to 27.3 million tonne (mt) in the ongoing 2019-20 season on fall in sugarcane output in key growing states. Mills have produced 19.48 mt of sugar till February of the marketing year 2019-20 (October-September), according to the industry body ISMA.

"The sugar production in the current 2019-20 season is estimated to be about 27.3 mt vis-a-vis 33.13 mt achieved in last sugar season 2018-19 which is down by about 18 percent," Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The decline in sugar production is due to fall in the production of sugarcane mainly in the major sugar-producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, due to drought in some parts and heavy rains and floods in some other parts of these states, he said.

Close

However, with the carry-over stock of about 14.5 mt of the previous sugar season and estimated production of about 27.3 mt in the current sugar season, the availability of sugar is sufficient to meet the domestic consumption of about 26 mt, he said.

related news

"In view of sufficient availability of sugar in the country, the sugar prices in the domestic market are expected to remain stable," the minister said.

In a separate statement, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), quoting market reports, said contracts for exports have been made for a quantity of over 3.5 mt, out of which about 2.2-2.3 mt have been moved out of sugar mills for shipment.

The government has given 6 mt of sugar export quota for mills in the current season.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Danve Raosaheb Dadarao #Economy #India #Lok Sabha #sugar

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.