App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt overhauls oil, gas exploration policy; no profit to be charged on output in less explored areas

Breaking from the two-and-a-half decade-old practice of having a uniform contractual regime for all sedimentary basins in the country, the new policy provides for different rules for areas that already have producing fields and ones where commercial production of oil and gas is yet to be established.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a major overhaul of oil and gas exploration permits, the government will not charge any share of profit on hydrocarbons produced from less explored areas as it looks to attract the elusive private and foreign investment to raise domestic output.

Breaking from the two-and-a-half decade-old practice of having a uniform contractual regime for all sedimentary basins in the country, the new policy provides for different rules for areas that already have producing fields and ones where commercial production of oil and gas is yet to be established.

Irrespective of the basins, producers will get complete marketing and pricing freedom for oil and gas in future bid rounds, said an official notification detailing rule changes approved by the Union Cabinet on February 28.

Oil and gas acreage or blocks in all future bid rounds will be awarded primarily on the basis of exploration work commitment, it said.

related news

While companies will have to pay a share of revenue from oil and gas produced in Category-I sedimentary basins such as Krishna Godavari, Mumbai Offshore, Rajasthan or Assam where commercial production has already been established, they will be charged only prevalent royalty rates on oil and natural gas in the less explored Category-II and III basins.

"To expedite production, concessional royalty rates will be applicable if production is commenced within four years for onland and shallow water blocks, and five years for deep water and Ultra-deepwater blocks from the effective date of the contract," it said.

India began bidding out oil and gas exploration acreage in 1999 under New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) that awarded blocks to companies offering maximum work commitment. But companies were obliged to share with the government profits made after recovery of cost.

Two years back, the BJP-government brought in Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) that provided for blocks being awarded to companies offering maximum revenue at different levels of prices and production.

HELP failed to either raise output or attract new players.

The notification said the new policy was being formulated "to increase exploration activities, attract domestic and foreign investment in unexplored/unallocated areas of sedimentary basins, and enhance domestic production of oil and gas".

While blocks in Category-1 basins would be awarded on basis bided exploration work and revenue share in the ratio of 70:30, those "in Category-II and Category–III Basins will be awarded on the basis of international competitive bids based exclusively on the exploration work programme."

"The contractor will have full marketing and pricing freedom to sell on arm's length basis. Discovery of prices will be on the basis of transparent and competitive bidding. No exports will be allowed. There will be no allocation by Government," the notification said.

The Contractor will have liberal freedom to transfer/exit the block provided work programme has been adhered to. However, a suitable penalty mechanism will be devised for non-completion of the work programme.

The notification said that in case of the existing contracts, marketing and pricing freedom to sell on arm's length basis through competitive bidding will be permitted to those new gas discoveries whose Field Development Plan (FDP) will be approved for the first time after the date of issuance of the new policy.

In case of nomination fields given to national oil companies, marketing and pricing freedom will be provided subject to the condition that FDP for new gas discoveries is approved by DGH.

"To incentivise additional gas production from Administered Price Mechanism (APM) fields, reduction in royalty by 10 per cent of the applicable royalty will be granted on the additional production over and above Business As Usual (BAU) scenario. BAU scenario will be approved by DGH on third-party evaluation," it said.

Existing contracts already having marketing and pricing freedom would continue on the existing terms.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #domestic output #Economy #gas #government #oil

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

Boeing Shares Fall After Second Deadly 737 MAX 8 Crash

'Unnecessary and Uncalled for': Asaduddin Owaisi Dismisses Controversy ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

AIADMK Begins Candidate Selection Process for Lok Sabha Polls, Assembl ...

Woman Posts Close Up Photos of Her Blue Mascara, Twitter Hails it as ' ...

Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.