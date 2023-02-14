 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt notifies Income Tax returns forms by individuals as well as businesses for FY 2022-23

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

Income Tax return forms are notified in the first week of April. The early notification will help taxpayers prepare their income returns early this year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), through a notification dated February 10, has notified ITR forms 1-6, ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form.

The Income-Tax Department has notified forms for filing I-T returns by individuals as well as businesses for 2022-23 fiscal year.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said CBDT has notified the income tax return forms for Assessment Year 2023-24 (for income earned in 2022-23) quite early, which would help taxpayers prepare their income returns early this year. Last year, such forms were notified in the first week of April.

"Early notification of ITR forms would give ample time to all the stakeholders, including the e-filing portal, third-party software companies, taxpayers, and tax professionals. This year, software vendors can use this extra time for an early implementation of excel utility and third-party software for filing ITRs," Mohan added.