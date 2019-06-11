Divestment dept not keen on raising asset sale target set in February budget

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is unlikely to increase its divestment target from one set in the interim budget for the 2019-20 full budget.

The government on February 1 increased the disinvestment target to Rs 90,000 crore for the financial year 2019-20, up by 12.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) from the previous financial year's target.

"The department isn't keen on increasing the Rs 90,000 crore figure. The department in the interim budget itself had wanted to stick to Rs 80,000 core figure (2018-19 target) but it was increased by Rs 10,000 crore," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

As in March, the centre had exceeded its disinvestment target for the fiscal year 2018-19. As against a target of Rs 80,000 crore for disinvestment, the receipts touched Rs 85,000 crore.

As of February 28, the government raked in Rs 56,473 crore as disinvestment proceeds. State-owned Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC) finalised a deal to acquire a 52.63 percent stake in another state-owned entity, REC Ltd, for Rs 14,500 crore. The deal took the disinvestment collection close to Rs 71,000 crore.

For 2018-19, DIPAM heavily got a sizeable amount from its marquee Exchange Traded Funds — CPSE and Bharat 22. While Rs 18,729.85 crore has been garnered from two fund offerings of the Bharat 22 ETF in the last fiscal, Rs 26,500 crore has come in from the CPSE ETF.

In March, the government got Rs 1,000 crore from the strategic sale of Dredging Corp to a consortium of four ports and Rs 2,000 crore from the sale of enemy shares. The government has also completed two initial public offerings of Mazagon Docks and MSTC.

But, now, the story is a little different. "This time the department does not have much of the resources to meet this target. Last time they had PFC-REC. Before that they had ONGC. This year it looks difficult. In NTPC, the department is unlikely to not fetch more than Rs 10,000 crore," the official said.

In 2017-18, DIPAM raised one trillion rupees, compared to a budgeted target of Rs 72,500 crore. The bulk of that was realised from ONGC’s acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum.