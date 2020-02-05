App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt normally does not shut CSD: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman, who was speaking in Lok Sabha on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said the government has received 391 applications from lessees of civil area for making 253 old grant properties and 138 leased properties located in cantonments into free holding properties,

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: PTI)
(Image: PTI)

The government normally does not close Canteen Stores Department(CSD), which cater to serving and retired defence personnel, but goes for rationalisation of such facilities depending upon the population of such people, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Sitharaman, who was speaking in Lok Sabha on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said the government has received 391 applications from lessees of civil area for making 253 old grant properties and 138 leased properties located in cantonments into free holding properties,

"Normally, the CSDs are not closed. However, rationalisation of such stores is done depending on the availability of serving and retired defence personnel in a particular area," she said

Close
Sitharaman said there are 636 cases wherein sanction for free holding of properties in cantonments have been accorded by the Ministry of Defence.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Canteen Stores Department #Economy #government #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.