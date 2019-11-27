Govt must bring white paper on status of Indian economy: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday demanded that the government bring out a white paper on the status of the economy referring to India Ratings and Research data which has lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 4.7 percent.

"This is the third quarter since the growth rate has fallen in the country. If this is not recession, then what is it? The government must bring a white paper on the status of Indian economy," tweeted Yechury.