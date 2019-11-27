App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Govt must bring white paper on status of Indian economy: Sitaram Yechury

"This is the third quarter since the growth rate has fallen in the country. If this is not recession, then what is it? The government must bring a white paper on the status of Indian economy," tweeted Yechury.

PTI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday demanded that the government bring out a white paper on the status of the economy referring to India Ratings and Research data which has lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 4.7 percent.

"This is the third quarter since the growth rate has fallen in the country. If this is not recession, then what is it? The government must bring a white paper on the status of Indian economy," tweeted Yechury.

Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7 percent, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday, as it lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal for the fourth time.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Economy #Ind-Ra #India #Indian economy #Sitaram Yechury #white paper

