Govt must bring white paper on status of Indian economy: Sitaram Yechury

"This is the third quarter since the growth rate has fallen in the country. If this is not recession, then what is it? The government must bring a white paper on the status of Indian economy," tweeted Yechury.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday demanded that the government bring out a white paper on the status of the economy referring to India Ratings and Research data which has lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 4.7 percent.
"This is the third quarter since the growth rate has fallen in the country. If this is not recession, then what is it? The government must bring a white paper on the status of Indian economy," tweeted Yechury.Indian economy may have slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in July-September to 4.7 percent, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday, as it lowered GDP growth forecast for current fiscal for the fourth time.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:30 pm