Govt may rollout sops for domestic battery manufacturing in December

The Centre is in the process of zeroing down on a Rs 700 crore direct subsidy plan to boost domestic manufacture of batteries by Indian and foreign players for its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) strategy, reports The Economic Times.

Benefits such as 10-year subsidy (applicable on evolving technology as well), zero import duty (for lithium, iron and cobalt-based EV batteries) and consideration of depreciation would be offered, the report stated.

The subsidy would be proportional to the capacity committed and level of indigenisation. The plan is for 60 percent indigenisation by 2025, the report quoted a government official as saying.

As per a Niti Aayog timeline, competitive bids will be invited under Make in India in December and projects would be awarded from 2020 based on net worth, production capacity, scale-up plan and the extent of localisation. Companies would be expected to begin operation by 2022 and reach full committed capacity by 2025.

It added that the government has targeted yearly creation of up to 50 GWh (1-gigawatt-hour = powering of 10 lakh homes + 30,000 EVs) battery capacity: i.e. 5 GWh per contract (10 players). The typical investment for a 10 GWh capacity factory is $1 billion, it said.

The batteries to be manufactured would be for EVs, mobile phones, storage and consumer electronics to reduce import and boost self-sufficiency.

"A number of incentives are being looked into to make it attractive for manufacturers to set up facilities… Subsidy proposal is being examined by the Expenditure Finance Committee… It will be taken to the Cabinet soon after that," the paper quoted a government official as saying.