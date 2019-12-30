App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt may provide tax incentives for startups in Budget

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has suggested several measures to the finance ministry for start-ups in the budget.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Startups
Startups

The government is expected to provide tax incentives to start-ups in the forthcoming budget to support the growth of budding entrepreneurs, sources said.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has suggested several measures to the finance ministry for start-ups in the budget.

The recommendations include extension of tax incentives to incubators supported under Atal Innovation Mission; reduction in GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates on AIF (alternate investment fund) management fees; and tax benefits on ESOPs, they said.

Close

Start-ups need talented workforce and ESOPs are one of the best options to attract skilled people as giving just high cash payout add to the burden on cash-starved enterprises, industry players said.

related news

Tiger Global-backed tea cafe chain Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja said that there should be less tax on ESOPs.

"It should attract as little tax as possible. ESOPs are one of the best options for startups at their early stages," Saluja said.

Further fees charged by fund manager of AIF domiciled in India is liable to 18 per cent GST as it qualifies as a taxable supply.

Sources said that reduction in GST rates will help India to become an investment hub.

Startup India initiative of the government aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to growth of budding entrepreneurs.

There are 19 components under the Startup India action plan spanning across areas such as simplification and hand holding, funding support and incentives, and industry-academia partnership and incubation.

So far the department has recognised 26,619 startups. Of these, maximum were in the IT services space which was followed by healthcare and lifesciences, and education.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget for 2020-21 fiscal on February 1, 2020.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #startups #tax incentives

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.